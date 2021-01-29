$210.19 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report sales of $210.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.30 million and the highest is $213.09 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $239.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $866.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $880.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $829.01 million, with estimates ranging from $719.11 million to $917.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE:PRA opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $994.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

