22,667 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,000. Facebook comprises approximately 1.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $265.00 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

