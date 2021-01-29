$229.70 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post sales of $229.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $554.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.50 million to $577.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $823.81 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $864.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

DraftKings stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

