$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Square posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $17.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

NYSE SQ opened at $219.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.86. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.07, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $18,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,456,949.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock valued at $332,314,158. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,465,000 after acquiring an additional 64,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.