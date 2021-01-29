$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to report $3.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.92 billion and the lowest is $3.80 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $15.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $15.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Electric Power.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.56 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

