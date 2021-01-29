$31.60 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post sales of $31.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.40 million to $32.80 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $28.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $129.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $132.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $135.70 million, with estimates ranging from $135.50 million to $135.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

RBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $338.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

