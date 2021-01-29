31,151 Shares in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 93,613 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,111,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

