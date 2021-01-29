31,555 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

