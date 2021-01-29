$334.60 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to post $334.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.90 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $375.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

MSA stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $165.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MSA Safety by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112,088 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,707,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MSA Safety by 1,923.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 349,731 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

