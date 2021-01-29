3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

3i Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 3,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

