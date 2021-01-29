40,278 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of PXF traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,662. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66.

