42-coin Market Capitalization Tops $5.37 Million (42)

42-coin (CURRENCY:42) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $5.37 million and $5,088.00 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $127,827.02 or 3.67202301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 103.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's. 42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks. “

42-coin Coin Trading

42-coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.