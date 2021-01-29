44,540 Shares in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 396.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 44,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Steel ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLX opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. VanEck Vectors Steel ETF has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $50.80.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.