$447.53 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post $447.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $457.00 million and the lowest is $438.62 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $414.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

SEIC stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $565,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431 over the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 49.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 39.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

