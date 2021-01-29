45,000 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.79. 303,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,883,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

