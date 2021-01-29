45,206 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 349,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,251,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607 in the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RL stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.