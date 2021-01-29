$474.93 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report sales of $474.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.12 million to $490.74 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $464.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.76 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.72.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

