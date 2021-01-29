4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $595,463.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $778,281.02 and approximately $595,463.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00123197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00262061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00065682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00064134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033683 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

