$53.35 Million in Sales Expected for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) will post $53.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the highest is $57.00 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $69.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $177.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.60 million to $181.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $236.20 million, with estimates ranging from $214.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.64. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.