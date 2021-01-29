5,818 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Union Pacific makes up about 1.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.68. 71,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,294. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

