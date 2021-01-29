$583.43 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report sales of $583.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.85 million to $589.00 million. Primerica posted sales of $530.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Primerica’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Primerica by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Primerica by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.98. Primerica has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $141.71.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

