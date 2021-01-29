$6.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will report $6.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $10.00 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $4.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $32.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.19 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $46.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,887,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,135 shares of company stock valued at $883,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $920.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

