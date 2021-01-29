64,339 Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.15% of Vicor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 9.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,791 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of VICR opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $103.59.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

