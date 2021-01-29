65,651 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,970,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,738,000 after buying an additional 212,682 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,163.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 507,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 492,368 shares in the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

