$67.34 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report $67.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.04 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $90.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $289.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.33 million to $289.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $282.33 million, with estimates ranging from $278.78 million to $285.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $234.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

