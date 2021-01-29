6,795 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FDX stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.28. The company had a trading volume of 107,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,873. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

