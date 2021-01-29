$69.44 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $69.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.72 million and the lowest is $64.70 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $70.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $266.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.10 million to $274.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $281.10 million, with estimates ranging from $275.87 million to $287.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

CPSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $207,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $333,586.00. Insiders have sold a total of 36,112 shares of company stock worth $1,064,476 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPSI opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

