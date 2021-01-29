$76.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post $76.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.63 billion and the highest is $81.35 billion. Apple posted sales of $58.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $321.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.42 billion to $341.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $333.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $324.10 billion to $352.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $137.09 on Friday. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

