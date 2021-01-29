$81.82 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post sales of $81.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,055.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $195.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.90 million to $278.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $255.92 million, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $358.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $91,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,092,654 shares of company stock worth $25,591,929 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after buying an additional 199,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,445,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

