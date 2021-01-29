82,047 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after buying an additional 588,656 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after buying an additional 289,739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $15,305,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 75,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,192. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

