8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,229. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,507 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

