8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.38 and last traded at $35.25. 2,877,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,842,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,397 shares of company stock worth $2,288,507. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after buying an additional 1,341,144 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after buying an additional 168,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 66,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 533,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

