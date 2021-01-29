8X8 PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Hits $1.46 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $101,579.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002993 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

