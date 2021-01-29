$90.61 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will post sales of $90.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.56 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $186.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $596.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.03 million to $605.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $537.07 million, with estimates ranging from $501.20 million to $590.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

DSSI opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,017,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

