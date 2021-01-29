$92.90 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to announce $92.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.13 million to $97.67 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $417.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.13 million to $422.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $482.48 million, with estimates ranging from $462.03 million to $502.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $410.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

