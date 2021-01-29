$952.24 Million in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report $952.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $948.63 million and the highest is $956.30 million. Synopsys posted sales of $834.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.86.

Synopsys stock opened at $259.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $280.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

