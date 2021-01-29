Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Capitalization Tops $14.88 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $29.21 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00065861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00803947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00046330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.82 or 0.03910453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 28,662,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,662,537 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

