Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 13,213 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$8.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as focuses on the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

