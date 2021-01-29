Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.07. The company has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

