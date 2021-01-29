AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 37,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

NYSE ABBV opened at $104.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

