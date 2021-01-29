ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 1,401,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,486,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABCE opened at $0.05 on Friday. ABCO Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get ABCO Energy alerts:

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

ABCO Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ABCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.