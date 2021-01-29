Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,900 shares, an increase of 447.7% from the December 31st total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE AWP opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $7.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

