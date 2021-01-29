Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.22

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $11.00. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 98,266 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,925 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

