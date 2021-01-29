Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) (LON:ASL) Increases Dividend to GBX 22.90 Per Share

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) (LON:ASL) declared a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L)’s previous dividend of $10.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ASL stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The stock had a trading volume of 117,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,888. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 608.25 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,476 ($19.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,214.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 996.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64.
About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L)
