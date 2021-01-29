Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) (LON:ASL) Increases Dividend to GBX 22.90 Per Share

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) (LON:ASL) declared a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L)’s previous dividend of $10.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ASL stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The stock had a trading volume of 117,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,888. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 608.25 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,476 ($19.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,214.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 996.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

