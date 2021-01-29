Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Abiomed worth $18,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $355.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.43. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.60.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

