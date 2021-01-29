Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $15.86 on Friday. Absa Group has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44.
