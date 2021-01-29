Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $15.86 on Friday. Absa Group has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44.

Get Absa Group alerts:

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.