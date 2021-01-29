Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.06 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

Shares of ABBV opened at $104.21 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.