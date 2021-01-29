Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163,993 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 2,016,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 896,015 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,178,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 97,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,714 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

