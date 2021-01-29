Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 963,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 600,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.
AKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AKR)
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.