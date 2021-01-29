Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.01

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.01 and traded as high as $16.42. Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 15,830 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an “undeperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC cut Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. CSFB lowered Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.67 million and a PE ratio of 11.86.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$23.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

